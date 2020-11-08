Rains lash some parts of Oman

MUSCAT: Oman Meteorology predicts rainfall and occasional thundershowers on Musandam Governorate and Al Hajar Mountains and the surrounding areas extending to the Sea of Oman coastline with chances of sporadic rain on some parts of coastline of Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates. A number of the wilayats of South Al Batinah and Musandam on Sunday witnessed moderate rainfall which caused several wadis to overflow. Varying amounts of rainfall were reported on most areas of North Al Batinah Governorate, on Sunday. Heavy rains lashed vast areas of the Wilayat of Shinas with particularly intense rainfall reported on the mountainous villages. Varying amounts of rains associated with fresh wind were also reported in the wilayats of Saham and Suhar.

Related