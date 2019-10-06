Rains lash northern Oman, boy rescued from drowning in Nakhl

Heavy rains, accompanied by thundershowers, were reported from the northern governorates of the Sultanate, as the effect of the depression continued on Sunday, leading to the formation of waterfalls from mountains at several places.

The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) in South Al Batinah said that a 15-year-old boy was rescued from drowning in Wadi Halban in the Wilayat of Nakhl. The condition of the boy is reported to be critical.

An advisory for thunderstorms was issued for many places including Saham, Adam, Ibra, Ibri, Bidiya, Amerat, Nizwa, Buraimi, Suhar and Khasab among others. Traffic was reportedly disrupted on the Ibri-Rustaq road and other places in South Batinah due to heavy rains and flowing wadis.

Speaking to the Observer, a Met official said that the prevailing conditions will continue until Monday evening or early Tuesday.

“There are chances of isolated rain and occasionally thunderstorms associated with fresh wind and hail over Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas during the afternoon to evening hours of Monday.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution as poor visibility during thunderstorm, rain and fog formations is expected.

Meanwhile, some of the dams in the catchment areas of rains received 13.175 million cubic metres of water, according to the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR).

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Manah (92 mm), Rustaq (86 mm), Ibri (71 mm), Wadi Bani Khalid (56 mm), Khabourah (48mm), Dibba (32mm), Qurayat (27mm), Muscat (27mm), Sur (9mm) and Buraimi (8 mm).

