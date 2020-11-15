Rains lash coastal wilayats

Muscat: Some coastal wilayats adjoining the Sea of Oman experienced rains of varying intensity while the Sea of Oman and Al Hajar Mountains witnessed formation of convective clouds, on Sunday.

The Wilayat of Saham in North Al Batinah Governorate registered the highest amount of rainfall with 68 mm as rains began to fall at dawn and continued till 10 am.

Meanwhile, Saham Municipality made great efforts to drain away the rainwater from the roads and clean up waste drifted away by overflowing wadis to ensure the safety of road users.

The Wilayat of Khasab in Musandam Governorate registered 16 mm of rainfall, Bakha and Al Rustaq (10 mm), Al Suwaiq (6 mm) and Suhar (4mm).

Light to moderate rains were reported in the Wilayat of Al Awabi in South Al Batinah Governorate mainly on the city centre, the residential quarters and the surrounding mountains.

