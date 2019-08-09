Local Main 

Rains in India: Oman Embassy issues advisory

Muscat: Oman’s Embassy in New Delhi, India, has urged citizens in the Kerala state to take exercise caution due to the difficult weather conditions in that state.

The Embassy in Indian has urged citizens to follow the warnings and security measures that have been issued in the interest of public safety.

It urged Omani nationals contact on 00918879887928. “The Sultanate’s Embassy in New Delhi and its consulate in Mumbai are in constant contact with the Indian Government for updates on the climate conditions,” the embassy said.

 

