Rains expected in next 2 days

Formation of low clouds over the Sea of Oman and on to the land reported by satellite images predicts rain over Musandam and coastal areas of Oman Sea on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the weather forecaster, in addition to Musandam, rains are expected in Muscat, Al Sharqiyah South, Masirah and the coastal areas of Al Wusta and Duqm.

The cause of the rain to be experienced for two days is the trough moving in from Iran affecting the mid latitude pressure, said the weather expert.

As per the general weather forecast it is mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with advection of medium and high clouds over Musandam Governorate. There are chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along parts of Oman Sea coasts and over parts of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

The temperature has been ranging in the mid 20s but Haima took the highest spot with 29 degrees Celsius high and the lowest temperature was recorded in Jabal Shams with a high of 11 and a low of two degrees Celsius. Both Muscat and Salalah have been averaging at 25 degrees Celsius. Humidity in Muscat has been ranging between 50 per cent and 78 per cent while in Salalah between 60 per cent and 75 per cent.