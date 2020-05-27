Main 

Rains expected in Dhofar due to low pressure

Muscat: The analyses of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicate a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Arabian Sea near Socotra Island (less than 17 Knots) and it is very likely to intensify into Depression (17-27 Knots) in the next 72 hours.

Clouds advections associated with isolated rains occasionally thundershowers is expected along the coastal areas and adjoining mountains of Dhofar Governorate starting from Wednesday ( 17 May 2020) and to continue for the next three days.

Another low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea towards the end of May 2020.

Moderate to rough sea is expected along the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate with maximum wave height of 2.5 meters starting from Friday, May 29, 2020

The National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center keeps monitoring all the updates of this tropical weather condition. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation advices the public to follow its latest weather bulletins and reports. –ONA

