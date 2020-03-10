Rains batter Sultanate’s north as low pressure persists

Muscat, March 10 – Varying amounts of rain fell on a number of wilayats across the Sultanate on Monday and Tuesday as a result of a low pressure system currently affecting the northern parts of the Sultanate. Streets were flooded with water and the traffic was disrupted in some places due to continued rains accompanied by hail and active wind while temperatures dropped significantly. The Directorate-General of Meteorology at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation said that there are chances of thunder showers on North and South Al Batinah governorates which are expected to extend to Muscat and South Al Sharqiyah governorates.

According to the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, the amounts of rain registered over the past two days were 53 mm in the Wilayat of Musannah as the highest rainfall amount followed by the Wilayat of Barka with 43 mm, Suhar (35 mm), Al Khabourah (24 mm), Al Suwaiq (21 mm), Wadi Al Maawil (12 mm), Saham (9 mm), Nakhl (7 mm), Seeb (3 mm) and Bidbid 2 mm.