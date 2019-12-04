Rain, thundershowers forecast for next 5 days

The Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure starting from December 5 (Thursday) until Monday, December 9.

According to the latest analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning System, during this period the weather is likely to be cloudy to partly cloudy with chances of sporadic rain. Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorms and active winds with the flow of wadis in Musandam, coasts of Al Wusta, gradually extending from Friday evening to the rest of the governorates.

The analysis added that there are two tropical cases in the Arabian Sea, the first case is centred west of the Arabian Sea and heading towards the Somali coasts, while the second case is centred east of the Arabian Sea and heading to the centre of the Arabian Sea, without any direct effects on the Sultanate in both cases.

The sea is likely to be moderate to rough on the coasts of the Arabian Sea, and the height of the wave ranges from two metres to three metres, along the coasts of the Sultanate.

Oman Meteorology called on citizens and residents to take caution during the rains and flowing and not to venture into the sea on the coasts of the Dhofar and South Al Sharqiyah.

An official at Oman Meteorology told the Observer, “We have been following the low pressure coming

from the north and tropical system developing in the Arabian Sea.”

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, “The deep depression over the southwest Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 4 km/h during past six hours and lay centred about 650 km south-southeast of Socotra (Yemen) and 920 km east-southeast of Bosaso (Somalia). It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some more time and then recurve west-southwestwards towards Somalia coast during the next three days.

Minimum temperatures in Oman have dropped to below 20 degrees Celsius in most cities of the Sultanate.

