Rain predicted in Muscat

Muscat: The Met Office on Tuesday predicted sporadic rains over the coastal parts of Muscat, Musandam, South Sharqiyah, South and North Batinah Governorates today and tomorrow.

The sea continues to be rough with waves ranging from 2 – 3 meters during the next two days due to the activity of the northeast winds on most of the coasts of the Sultanate.

Clouds condensed on parts of the Dhofar Governorate, as well as on the coasts of the Sea of Oman, and the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah, met said.