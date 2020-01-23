Rain likely this weekend

Since Wednesday continuous rain has been experienced in the eastern part of Musandam Governorate. This weather pattern is expected to continue on Friday and Saturday as well. According to the weather experts at Oman Met Office of Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation, the present rains are a result of a trough experienced due to low pressure over Iran that has been moving from west to east originating from the Mediterranean region passing through Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran. Its continuous movement is now having its impact on the coastal areas of Oman.

There are chances for rain on Friday and Saturday in North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Muscat Governorate as well as coastal areas of Al Sharqiyah.

In Muscat, light and isolated rains are expected for the weekend.

The Royal Oman Police has urged motorists to be cautious and avoid wadi crossing during the rain or when the wadi is flowing.

Rough sea is expected to be experienced from Ras al Hadd to Musandam Governorate. “By Saturday evening we are expecting the North Westerly wind to make the sea rough and bring down the temperature in most parts of the Sultanate by Sunday morning,” said the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office.

The weather forecast stated partly cloudy skies are expected over Musandam governorate with chance of isolated rain occasionally thundershower and clear to partly cloudy skies over coastal areas of Oman Sea with chance of isolated rain and mainly clear skies over rest of the Sultanate with chance of dust rising wind over deserts and open areas. And, chance of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog over North al Sharqiyah, South al Sharqiyah, al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

