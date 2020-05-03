Rain forecast for today in Oman

Muscat: An aerial picture released by Oman Meteorology shows the flow and intensification of clouds over the two governorates of Musandam and Dhofar.

It also shows opportunities for rain and opportunities for a gradual activity of clouds in the governorates of Buraimi, Dhahirah, Ad Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Batinah, Muscat, and North and South East with separate rain, with thundershowers later.

According to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre a trough of low pressure ( Al-Brakat Trough) will affect the Sultanate between May 2 and May 4.

The weather event will be associated with moderate to Fresh southeasterly wind over governorates of Al Wusta and Dhofar which will cause rising of dust.