RAHRC to hold Annual Sailing Regatta on March 13, 14

MUSCAT: The Ras Al Hamra Recreational Centre (RAHRC) Annual Sailing Regatta 2020, is scheduled to be held on the Club’s beach area over this coming weekend, March 13 and 17 (Friday and Saturday).

The RAHRC Annual Sailing Regatta 2020 key sponsors this year are Shaleem Petroleum Company and Sohar International. A group of sailing volunteers are organising the regatta. The regatta is open to both club members and non-members, and registered sailors are encouraged to bring along their families and friends to take part in the weekends fun activities.

The weekend typically attracts a crowd of 150 water sports enthusiasts, all age groups, some of the brave sailors are as young as 8 years old. Activities are held on or around the Ras Al Hamra beach where teams gather and set their bases for the weekend.

The sailing races include: Hobbie, Laser, Optimist, Topper and Windsurfing categories. The non-sailing team activities include volleyball, footballito (mini football), razenga (rock jenga), giant beach balling, Joue de Boules (petanque), sandcastle building, and a best photo of the weekend competition.

The sailing teams gather to celebrate the event on the Friday night dinner, which will be held at the RAHRC Sohar Gardens. This year’s regatta dinner includes a raffle draw kindly sponsored by many local companies. Saturday afternoon sees the closing of the event with an award giving ceremony.

