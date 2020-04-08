Main 

Rafo, SAF pitch in to anti-coronavirus campaign

Oman Observer

Muscat:  The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) alongside the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the Ministry of Defence Engineering Services on Wednesday provided and transported a large quantity of support equipment and essential requirements for the preparedness of shelter centres for the relief and sheltering sector in Muscat Governorate.

The move comes in support of the national health services’ NHS ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

In addition, the ministry of defence’s engineering services have activated emergency and precautionary plans as part of the ministry’s contribution to tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5778 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Muscat Festival 2020 cancelled: Municipality

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat Festival 2020 cancelled: Municipality

Waterfront destinations planned at Khasab, Shinas in Oman

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Waterfront destinations planned at Khasab, Shinas in Oman

10th Muscat Film Festival begins today

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on 10th Muscat Film Festival begins today
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW