Rafo, SAF pitch in to anti-coronavirus campaign

Muscat: The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) alongside the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the Ministry of Defence Engineering Services on Wednesday provided and transported a large quantity of support equipment and essential requirements for the preparedness of shelter centres for the relief and sheltering sector in Muscat Governorate.

The move comes in support of the national health services’ NHS ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

In addition, the ministry of defence’s engineering services have activated emergency and precautionary plans as part of the ministry’s contribution to tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.