RAFO rescues critically ill Indian female expat

Muscat: A Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) helicopter carried out a medical evacuation for an Indian female expatriate suffering from a critical medical condition from Kamzar Village.

She was transported to Khasab Hospital in Musandam Governorate to receive medical care.

The drive is part of the humanitarian services rendered to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other units of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments. — ONA