RAFO rescues crew member of Liberian ship

MUSCAT: A Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) helicopter carried out medical evacuation for a crew member of a passing Liberian-flagged commercial ship after suffering a heart attack. He was transported to the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah to receive medical treatment.

Earlier, the Search and Rescue Centre of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) received a distress call from the ship saying that one of its crew, a Pakistani national, had suffered a heart attack.

The operation comes within the framework of the humanitarian services rendered to citizens and residents by the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the ministry of defense alongside the other government units. — ONA