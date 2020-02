Muscat: An air drill codenamed ‘Precision Testing’, organised by the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), began on Sunday.

The exercise is being carried out with support from the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and United States air forces, including fighter jets.

It aims to activate the concept of joint air force action and raise the standard of operational coordination between the Sultan’s Armed Forces and forces from friendly countries. –ONA