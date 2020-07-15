Rafo pilots complete aviation medicine training courses

Muscat: The Aviation Medicine Training Centre at the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) completed two basic aviation medicine courses for pilots.

The graduation was held under the auspices of Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of (Rafo), on Wednesday.

The graduation programme included a briefing about the courses and distribution of certificates to the graduating pilots.

Rafo Aviation Medicine Training Centre is the first training institution of its kind in the Sultanate specializing in aerospace medicine training and enhancing aviation safety through preparing the trainees for optimal handling of various types of medical emergencies that might be experienced by pilots and air crew during flights.

With sophisticated equipment and modern facilities operated by national cadres, the centre offers advanced aviation medicine training for air crew.