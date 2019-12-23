RAFO opens first aviation medicine training centre 

Muscat: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) opened the Aviation Medicine Training Centre (AMTC) under the auspices of Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, on Monday.

The official opening of the AMTC, located in Muaskar al Murtafa’a, was attended by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health. The minister responsible for defence affairs along with top invitees took a tour around the building. They were briefed about the sections of the AMTC which include negative pressure room, medical simulation lab and night vision lab. The minister listened to an elaborate explanation about the centre and its facilities as well as its importance in the training of air crews on aviation medicine.

The ATMC is the first-of-its-kind training institution in the Sultanate that provides aviation medicine training for air crews thus boosts aviation safety by training air crews on the perfect readiness required for handling emergencies that may occur on flights. After receiving the required training at ATMC, air crews are supposed to more capable of handling emergencies and identifying their causes as well as taking the right decision during emergencies.

Being the first institution in the Sultanate, the ATMC will help in establishing a new scope of technicians’ work which is considered to be a rare field with the manufacturing firm undertaking the responsibility of providing training for technicians on maintenance and repair of the types of work that can be conducted without the need for foreign experts. This will certainly contribute to enhancing and diversifying the skills of RAFO technicians.

Besides carrying out its fundamental role which is the training of air crews in the aviation medicine field, ATMC will provide opportunities for medical staffs to work at an optimal environment while endeavoring to set up new technical skills for RAFO technicians. Besides, ATMC will go even further by setting up medical training for aviation medicine experts in coordination with the Medical Services Department of the Armed Forces and the Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB). –ONA

