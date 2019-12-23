Rafo opens Aviation Medicine Training Centre

MUSCAT: The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) on Monday officially opened the Aviation Medicine Training Centre under the auspices of Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, in the presence of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.

Sayyid Badr, commanders and senior invitees toured the departments and facilities of the Aviation Medicine Training Centre during which they were briefed on the centre’s departments, including the low pressure room, the rotation simulation laboratory and the night vision laboratory.

They were also briefed on the importance of the centre in training air crews in the field of aviation medicine and providing the relevant institutions for aviation with national cadres specialised in this field. They were also briefed on the centre’s facilities and capabilities that support and enhance air safety.

The importance of the centre stems from the fact that it is the first training institution of its kind in the Sultanate that is concerned with training air crew in the field of aviation medicine, in addition to enhancing air safety by training crews on optimal preparedness to deal with multiple emergency situations that may be encountered during aviation.

The Aviation Medicine Training Centre is considered one of the specialised centres with advanced capabilities in training air crews in the field of aviation medicine. The centre is equipped with the latest equipment, in addition to high profile Omani cadres.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), the Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), the Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo), the Commander of the Sultan’s Special Forces, the Chairman of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance, and senior officers of the SAF and security departments, Rafo commissioned and non-commissioned officers and personnel. — ONA

