RAFO helps in airlifting of patients

Muscat: Royal Oman Air Force on Tuesday carried transported two sick citizens with their families to Dhofar Governorate after they finished the necessary treatment in the Governorate of Muscat, within the framework of the cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health.

The patients were transferred from the Al-Mussanah Airbase to the Salalah Air Force Base.

A second Royal Oman Air Force (RAFO) aircraft transported a sick citizen with his accompanying relatives from Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah to the Al-Mussanah Airbase and then transferred to the Royal Hospital.

From the state of Masirah, one of the helicopters of the Royal Air Force of Oman transported an Indian patient suffering from a critical health condition as he was transferred from Masirah Hospital in the South Sharqiyah to the Armed Forces Hospital in Muscat Governorate to receive the necessary treatment.