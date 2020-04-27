Local 

RAFO helicopter transports three patients to Dhofar

Oman Observer

Muscat: Three Omani patients and their family members were transported by a Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) helicopter to Dhofar from Muscat Governorate, on Monday.

Having completed medical treatment at the Royal Hospital, the patients were flown from Al Musanna Air Base to Salalah Air Base.

The move is in line with the humanitarian services rendered by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence to citizens and residents throughout the Sultanate. — ONA

