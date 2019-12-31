Main 

RAFO helicopter rescues Austrian tourist  

Oman Observer

Muscat: A Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) helicopter on Monday carried out a medical evacuation for an Austrian tourist who sustained injuries when his car turned over.

The tourist was transferred from Ramlat Al Hashman in the Wilayat of Thamrait to the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah to receive medical care.

The operation comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence to citizens and residents.

 

