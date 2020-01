Muscat: A Royal Air Force of Oman (RAOF) helicopter delivered aid materials to citizens of Seya IN Al Jabal Al Aswad in the Wilayat of Qurayyat in Muscat Governorate.

The move comes within the framework of the social and humanitarian services provided by the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence, for the citizens and residents of Oman. — ONA