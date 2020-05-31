RAFO evacuates Omani patient from Masirah  

Masirah: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) on Sunday carried out a medical evacuation operation for an Omani citizen suffering from health problems.

The patient was transported by a RAFOhelicopter from Masirah Hospital to Ibra Hospital in North Al Sharqiyah to receive medical care.

The operation comes within the framework of the humanitarian services rendered to citizens and expats across the Sultanate by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other units of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments. — ONA