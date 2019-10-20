Main 

RAFO Eastern Bridge 5 drill kicks off

Oman Observer

Masira: Maj Gen Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), witnessed the launch of the Eastern Bridge 5 drill, carried out by the Royal Air Force of Oman with the participation of the Air Force of India at Masira Air Base. The drill will continue till October 24.

The drill is part of a series of regular drills carried out by RAFO, with the participation of aircraft from the Air Force of the Republic of India, which is held every two years alternately between the two countries.

The drill aims to strengthen the Omani-Indian friendship in the military fields and implementation of joint operational tasks, as well as exchange expertise with friendly forces to upgrade the levels of ROAF personnel. –ONA

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4484 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Bin Alawi holds talks with Pompeo, meets US president advisors

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bin Alawi holds talks with Pompeo, meets US president advisors

Britain hunts for leaker of cables calling Trump ‘inept’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Britain hunts for leaker of cables calling Trump ‘inept’

RNO, Chinese Navy carry out ‘Al Obour’ exercise

Oman Observer Comments Off on RNO, Chinese Navy carry out ‘Al Obour’ exercise