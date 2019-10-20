RAFO Eastern Bridge 5 drill kicks off

Masira: Maj Gen Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), witnessed the launch of the Eastern Bridge 5 drill, carried out by the Royal Air Force of Oman with the participation of the Air Force of India at Masira Air Base. The drill will continue till October 24.

The drill is part of a series of regular drills carried out by RAFO, with the participation of aircraft from the Air Force of the Republic of India, which is held every two years alternately between the two countries.

The drill aims to strengthen the Omani-Indian friendship in the military fields and implementation of joint operational tasks, as well as exchange expertise with friendly forces to upgrade the levels of ROAF personnel. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.