Musandam: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) carried out a medical evacuation for an Omani woman suffering from critical health condition.

She was airlifted by a RAFO helicopter from Musandam Governorate to Suhar Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments.