RAFO conducts medical evacuation

Muscat: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO)) carried out medical evacuation for an Omani woman suffering from critical health condition.

She e was airlifted by a Rafo helicopter from Lima Health Centre to Khasab Hospital in Musandam Governorate to receive the necessary treatment.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments.