RAFO conducts medical evacuation

MUSCAT: A helicopter belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) conducted a medical evacuation of a citizen on Thursday. The citizen was suffering from health issues and she was airlifted for treatment from Lima Health Centre to Khasab Hospital in the Governorate of Musandam.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided by the Ministry of Defence and the Sultan’s Armed Forces to the citizens and residents in the Sultanate jointly with other government institutions.

