RAFO conducts medical evacuation

Muscat: A helicopter belonging to the Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO) conducted a medical evacuation of a citizen on Thursday. The citizen was suffering from some health issues and she was airlifted from Lima Health Center to Khasab Hospital in the Governorate of Musandam for treatment.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided by the Ministry of Defense and the Sultan’s Armed Forces to the citizens and residents in the Sultanate jointly with other government institutions.