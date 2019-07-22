RAFO conducts medical evacuation

Muscat: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) conducted a medical evacuation to an Omani child suffering health issues on Sunday.

According to the sources, the child has been transferred from Masira Hospital to Sur Hospital in South Sharqiyah Governorate for treatment.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided by the Ministry of Defense and the Sultan’s Armed Forces to citizens and residents in the Sultanate jointly with other government institutions