RAFO Commander receives British military official

Muscat: Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa on Tuesday Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston, Chief of the Air Staff in the friendly United Kingdom (UK), and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate with.

The two sides exchanged conversations and views of common concern, besides discussing several matters in relation to promoting the existing military fields between the air forces of the two friendly countries. –ONA

