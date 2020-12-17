RAFO carries out medical evacuation in Musandam

Khasab: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO)) carried out medical evacuation for an Omani citizen suffering from critical health condition. He was airlifted by a Rafo helicopter from Kamzar village to Khasab Hospital in Musandam Governorate for treatment.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments. –ONA