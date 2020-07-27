Rafo carries out medical evacuation in Khasab

Khasab: The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) conducted medical evacuation to an expatriate in critical condition, on Monday.

The patient was transferred by a Rafo helicopter from Khasab Hospital in Musandam Governorate to Khoula Hospital in Muscat Governorate to undergo a surgery.

The operation is part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments.