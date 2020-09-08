RAFO carries out medical evacuation for an Omani pregnant woman

Muscat: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) carried out medical evacuation for an Omani pregnant woman whose condition requires an operation. She was airlifted from Daba Hospital in Musandam Governorate to Suhar Hospital in North Al Batinah Governorate, to receive medical attention.

These efforts came as part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence side by side with other government institutions.