Local 

RAFO carries out medical evacuation for an Omani pregnant woman

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) carried out medical evacuation for an Omani pregnant woman whose condition requires an operation. She was airlifted from Daba Hospital in Musandam Governorate to Suhar Hospital in North Al Batinah Governorate, to receive medical attention.

These efforts came as part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence side by side with other government institutions.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7809 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Tragic end to expatriate’s family in Kerala

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Tragic end to expatriate’s family in Kerala

Proposal to rank firms on Omanisation okayed

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Proposal to rank firms on Omanisation okayed

Oman Airports honours airlines, retail outlets

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Oman Airports honours airlines, retail outlets