RAFO carries out medical evacuation

Khasab: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) carried out medical evacuation for a citizen suffering from a head bleeding after being involved in a road accident.

The victim was transferred from Khasab Hospital in Musandam Governorate to Sohar Hospital in North Al Batinah Governorate to receive medical attention.

The operation is part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments.