RAFO carries out medical evacuation

Muscat: A helicopter of Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) carried out a medical evacuation for an Omani woman suffering from emergency health conditions.

The patient was transferred last night from the Khor Fakkan Hospital in Sharjah in the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Royal Hospital in the Governorate of Muscat to receive the necessary treatment.

This comes as part of the humanitarian services provided by the Ministry of Defense and the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) to citizens and residents in the Sultanate along with other government institutions. –ONA

 

 

 

 

