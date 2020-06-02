Main 

RAFO carries out medevac operations in Dhofar

A Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) helicopter on Tuesday carried out a medical evacuation for a number of patients from the Wilayat of Shaleem and Hallaniyat Islands and transferred them to the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.

On Monday, RAFO carried out a medical evacuation for a number of patients from the Wilayat of Al Mazyouna to the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah to receive medical attention.

The operations are part of the humanitarian services rendered to citizens and expatatriates by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other units of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments.

