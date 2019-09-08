Main 

RAFO begins Magic Carpet Drill

Thumrait: The Magic Carpet Exercise carried out by the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) at Thumrait Air Force Base  kicked off on Sunday and continues till September 19.

The exercise comes as part of a series of regular exercises carried out by RAFO. It is conducted with the participation of aircrafts
from the British Royal Air Force (RAF), the US Air Force with the support of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the Sultan’s Special Force (SSF).

The drill aims to execute joint training exercises with friendly forces, which comes within the framework of joint cooperation between the Sultanate, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA), as well as sharing expertise in the fields of aviation. –ONA

