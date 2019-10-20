RAFO and IAF begin joint exercise

MASIRAH: Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), witnessed the launch of the Eastern Bridge/5 exercise, carried out by RAFO with the participation of the Indian Air Force at Masirah Air Base.

The exercise will continue till October 24. The exercise is part of a series of regular exercises carried out by RAFO, with the participation of aircraft from the Air Force of India, which is held every two years alternately between the two countries.

The exercise aims to strengthen the Omani-Indian friendship in the military fields and the implementation of joint operational tasks, as well as exchanging expertise with friendly forces to upgrade the levels of RAFO personnel. — ONA

