Radisson Hotel Group expands Oman footprint

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights in the Sultanate of Oman. The newest addition brings the group’s portfolio up to eight hotels across five brands — including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Park Inn by Radisson and Radisson — and will strengthen the group´s leading position within the Sultanate.

Located within the Ghala Heights business district, the hotel will be conveniently accessible from Muscat International Airport, making it an ideal location for both business and leisure.

The heart of Muscat’s old town can be reached within 15 minutes of the hotel’s doorstep, making it easy for visitors to discover the city’s rich history.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “The extended stay sector is increasingly becoming a mainstream business model rather than an alternative asset class.

The Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights marks the arrival of the city’s second Radisson and will be our 5th hotel in Muscat. We thank our partners for their trust and look forward to an exciting and rewarding journey, creating opportunities for our guests, owners and employees.”

Saud bin Hamed al Tae (owning company) said: “We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group on this project and to be able to contribute to the tourism sector in Muscat. Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights will be a great addition to Muscat and we’re looking forward to working with Radisson Hotel Group.”

Due to open in Q4 2022, the Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights will perfectly complement Radisson Hotel Group’s array of city and leisure hotels across Oman. Guests requiring even more space or a longer stay will find exceptional accommodation in the hotel’s 280 serviced apartments. The newly-build hotel will have a lobby bar, an all-day dining restaurant and one specialty restaurant. Guests will be able to enjoy an outdoor swimming pool as well as leisure facilities such as a ladies’ and men’s fitness studio.

The hotel’s conference venue will offer 850sqm, including two conference rooms and one large ballroom of fully equipped, state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities for the local and international business communities.

