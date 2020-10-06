Rabada helps Delhi rout Bangalore to top IPL table

Dubai: South African quick Kagiso Rabada claimed four wickets including Virat Kohli’s key scalp to lead Delhi Capitals to the top of Indian Premier League table on Monday.

Rabada returned figures of 4-28 and topped the IPL bowling chart with 12 wickets in five matches as Delhi outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai.

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 53 to guide Delhi to 196 for four, a total Rabada and company defended by restricting the Kohli-led Bangalore to 137 for nine.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took two wickets and gave away just 18 runs from his four overs and paceman Anrich Nortje also struck twice.

“I don’t really plan to get wickets, you can only control in which areas to bowl. I think if you want to be the best you have to adjust to the conditions’’, said Rabada.

“I think the spinners did a really good job today, they set up the game for us in the powerplay. Axar and (Ravichandran) Ashwin actually won us the game.”

Patel, coming into the XI for injured Amit Mishra who was ruled out of the IPL, was named man of the match for his economical bowling figures.

Bangalore captain Kohli, who was kept under check in his 39-ball 43 before falling to Rabada, admitted his team was far from convincing against a top Delhi unit.

“DC are playing some really good cricket. Their batting is fearless. They have got pace, they have got good spinners’’, said Kohli.

“I won’t say they are unbeatable, but they will be hard to beat. Against this side, you have to bring your A game. We didn’t tonight.”

The Twenty20 tournament is into its third week in the United Arab Emirates after being moved out of India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

