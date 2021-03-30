Qurayat Divers spreading awareness on marine preservation

The volunteer diving team in Qurayat Club carried out 11 campaigns and initiatives to clean up debris, waste and nets at the bottom of the sea while practising their diving exercise.

The team strives to achieve leadership in spreading marine awareness in order to preserve marine environmental life to keep our seas blue, clean and safe.

The idea of forming this team was necessary based on the observations of divers in the wilayat as they were concerned about the status of the deep waters in the Sultanate. In previous dives, they have spotted lots of waste in the deep.

Jumah al Ameri, a diving coach and chairman of the volunteer diving team, said, “The team included a group of Omani youth and it started with 27 members, including a diving instructor, diving guide, rescue diver and an advanced trained diver.’’ He added that the team carried out its first initiative in the Ras Abu Dawud marine area in Qurayat. The team remove the stuck nets in the coral reefs and pulled out anchors stuck between the rocks and lifted the piles of ropes. The team also removed the waste that negatively affected marine life, and they prepared the place for divers who practice diving in these sites to encourage them to practice their hobby in a clean and safe marine environment, noting that the volume of waste that was recovered in the first campaign was about 800 kilograms.

Khalid al Haddabi, Director of the Department of Fisheries Development in the Wilayat of Qurayat, said, “The volunteer diving team offers clear initiatives for the marine environment in order to preserve and sustain it, and to create a cooperative society which is reflected in enhancing the economic return for the fisherman and society.”

He said that the Department of Fish Development in Qurayat is making great efforts to preserve the marine environment, noting that the department has been facilitating the issuance of boat licenses and they already provided 550 licences, and many services to facilitate the fishing process.