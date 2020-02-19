Quran reciting ceremony held

MUSCAT: The Honourable Lady, spouse of His Majesty the Sultan, held a Holy Quran reciting ceremony at the Royal Family Hall in Al Khuwair on Wednesday marking the conclusion of mourning over the death of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The reciting ceremony was attended by Royal family womenfolk, women who are members of the State Council, the Majlis Ash’shura, under-secretaries and wives of ministers and senior military commanders and citizens. May the Almighty Allah have mercy on the soul of the late Sultan and grant him peaceful abode in paradise in the company of the devout and martyrs. — ONA

