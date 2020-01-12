Head stories 

Queen extends condolences

Oman Observer

His Majesty the Sultan received a cable of condolences from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth, on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Queen Elizabeth II expressed her heartfelt sympathies to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour. She said she was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of HM Sultan Qaboos, who, she added was inspiring to his people and dedicated to developing his country.

