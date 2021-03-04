Quarantine violators to be reported to ROP Centre

MUSCAT: Royal Oman Police (ROP) is making efforts to implement the decisions of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic through various means, including security and traffic patrols, surveying public places and monitoring the behaviour of individuals to ensure that isolation and social distancing instructions are not breached.

Captain Muneer bin Mohammed al Sinan, Assistant Head of TV Section at the ROP’s Public Relations Department, said that the ROP seeks to establish a cooperative social environment in which members of society collaborate to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Captain Al Sinan pointed out that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Development coordinate with the ROP in this respect by easing the tracking of offenders through an advanced electronic system that facilitates access to the offenders.

He explained that the ROP has activated the Accident Centre to receive violation reports via telephone number (1099), round the clock. The reports are forwarded to ROP formations in different sites to help take expedient action. — ONA