Quarantine necessary even for those vaccinated: Minister

Muscat: The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi,  on Monday said that wearing a mask is mandatory even for the person who received the vaccination.

He added there is no consensus at the global level regarding the easing of quarantine for those who got the vaccine.

“A vaccine may prevent you from getting a virus but it will not stop you from spreading it to others,” the minister said.

“It is currently unfair to provide the vaccine for travel purposes, and deprive the target groups and who are entitled to it,” MOH officials said.

 

