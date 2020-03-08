Quarantine for travellers from Egypt

MUSCAT, MARCH 8 – Even as no new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Sultanate, the Ministry of Health said that it will impose institutional or home quarantine for all travellers coming from Egypt with immediate effect. “All travellers who have returned from Egypt in the past 14 days should call the contact centre of the Ministry of Health in case they witness any respiratory symptoms,” a statement from the ministry said.

Residents from Egypt while entering the Sultanate are required to present a pre-examination certificate (PCR). At the same time, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) suspended non-scheduled flights between Oman and Egypt for one month starting from Sunday. PACA clarified that scheduled flights of Oman Air, SalamAir and Egypt Air are not suspended, but quarantine procedures apply to all arrivals, including the PCR for residents.

The Embassy of Egypt in Oman urged its nationals residing in Oman, who are currently abroad, to obtain a PCR from the central laboratories of the Ministry of Health or an accredited hospital before returning to the Sultanate. “Egyptian citizens who are not residents of the Sultanate should cancel or postpone their unnecessary visits”, it added. The embassy has advised Egyptian citizens residing in the Sultanate not to travel unless it is necessary.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that passengers travelling to Oman from countries that have recorded high numbers of coronavirus infections will be subject to screening and possible quarantine.

“Those travelling to the Sultanate from the countries listed by the Ministry of Health, or who have travelled from those countries to another country and have been in it for less than 14 days before reaching the Sultanate, will not be able to enter through airports, land and seaports of the Sultanate even if they have valid visas,” it said. Earlier, the Ministry of Health had urged all travellers coming from Iran after February 9 to commit to stay in their homes and contact the Ministry of Health’s call centre.

Meanwhile, a senior official at the Ministry of Education said that current situation does not call for the suspension of studies or shut down of schools in the Sultanate.

The Ministry of Education on Saturday had warned all educational institutions affiliated to it, not to suspend studies without its prior approval.

The Royal Opera House Muscat said that due to the global outbreak of coronavirus and to safeguard the health of its visitors, it was cancelling its programme of events and concerts through March and April 2020. It also suspended all tourism tours, scheduled both in the opera house and Musical Arts gallery, till further notice. The opera house noted that the prices of tickets can be refunded by email within one or two days, adding that ticket prices are refundable for a period of 5 to 14 bank days.