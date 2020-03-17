Quarantine for passengers who arrived since March 2

MUSCAT, March 17 – The Ministry of Health has announced new quarantine measures for everyone who has arrived in the Sultanate since March 2. The ministry also announced recovery of three patients on Tuesday. While the total number of persons recovered from COVID-19 so far reached 12, the total number of cases stands at 24 including the two reported on Monday. The ministry said, all travellers, including Omanis, entering the Sultanate from all points of entry (land, sea and air) will be quarantined from March 17. The ministry has urged all travellers who have entered the Sultanate since March 2 to go into home or institutional quarantine.

Dr Amal Saif al Maani, Director of the Central Department of Infection and Control, Directorate General for Disease Surveillance and Control, told the Observer said: “The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 as pandemic as it is spreading in many countries. Keeping this in mind the Sultanate has issued instructions that anyone coming anywhere from abroad should be quarantined for 14 days.” She said that if you count 14 days then it is effective for anybody who arrived since March 2. “They should report and go into self quarantine or as we call it home quarantine.”