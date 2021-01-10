Quantum leap in governance

For a nation to take major strides in all sectors a perfect combination of both micro and macro styles of governance is highly recommended.

The Royal Decree 101/2020 issued on August 18, 2020 is hugely effective in achieving a proper municipal affairs system in the Sultanate. It ensured a quantum leap in development initiatives.

The Royal Decree brought a positive impact in all the 11 governorates and wilayats with an assurance to achieve better governance to fulfil the aspirations of the common man.

Additionally, it also aimed at better administration of governorates, implementation and following up of developmental projects, and decentralisation of power among governorates and wilayats at the same time.

Accordingly, each governorate is given an individual entity, independence in terms of financial and administrative matters. Allocation of funds for various developmental projects, its management and disposal, and maintaining the budget reserves for future progress needs are part of this.

In light of the Royal Decree, the Sultanate shall be administratively divided into governorates for better focus and they are as follows:

Muscat, Mutrah, Al Amerat, Bausher, Al Seeb, and Qurayat form part of the Governorate of Muscat with the capital city is the centre of the governorate.

Salalah, Taqah, Mirbat, Rakhyout, Thamrait, Dhalkout, Al Mazyouna, Maqshan, Shaleem and Al Halaniyat Islands and Sadah will make the Governorate of Dhofar, and Salalah will be the centre of the governorate.

Musandam Governorate comprises Khasab, Dibba, Bukha, and Mad’ha and Khasab will be the centre of the governorate.

Governorate of Al Buraimi consists of the wilayats of Al Buraimi, Mahdha and Al Sinaina. The centre of the governorate being Al Buraimi.

Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah will be formed by the states of Nizwa, Bahla, Manah, Al Hamra, Adam, Izki, Samayil and Bidbid. The centre of the governorate is Nizwa.

The wilayats of Suhar, Shinas, Liwa, Saham, Al Khabourah and Al Suwaiq will make North Al Batinah Governorate. Suhar will remain to be the centre of the governorate.

Al Batinah South Governorate includes the wilayats of Al Rustaq, Al Awabi, Nakhl, Wadi Al Maawil, Barka and Al Musanna. The centre of the governorate is Al Rustaq.

South Al Sharqiyah Governorate comprises Sur, Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali and Masirah with Sur being centre of the governorate.

The wilayats of Ibra, Al Mudhaibi, Bidiya, Al Qabil, Wadi Bani Khalid, Dima W’ attaeein will make North Al Sharqiyah Governorate and Ibra is the centre of the governorate.

Al Dhahirah Governorate is formed by the states of Ibri, Yanqul, Dhank and the centre of the governorate is Ibri.

Al Wusta Governorate consists of the wilayats of Haima, Mahout, Al Duqm and Al Jazir. Haima is the centre of the governorate.

The Royal Decree for the reorganisation and devolvement programmes is considered a gigantic leap towards better and more efficient management of the governorates because it helps them in specialising and developing while investing resources that are promoted to achieve sustainable development. The job-seekers will be given ample opportunities thus the nation will be able to tap their potential to the best results.

Related