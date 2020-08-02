Qatar WC 2022 promoters GA launches Oman programme

Oman’s sports icon Ali al Habsi was featured among the football superstars in a football development initiative by Generation Amazing, promoters of the 2022 World Cup Qatar.

This year Generation Amazing — a human and social legacy programme initiated during Qatar’s successful bid for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in 2010 – reached Oman, says GA Marketing and Communications Director Moza Al Mohannadi.

Al Mohannadi replies to the queries regarding the initiative launched in Oman:

How was the programme launched in Oman this year?

This year we were proud to launch GA football for development delivery in Oman across 20 schools, delivering on our commitment to making the legacy and impact of Qatar 2022 one for the entire region. Earlier this year, GA delivered a series of football for development workshops to 35 coaches and PE teachers from Oman to develop their understanding of how to use football to teach life skills to students and reinforce positive social behaviors including respect, tolerance and fair play amongst 8 to 12-year-old students.

During the pandemic when in-person delivery of our GA programme was not possible, we were happy to continue engaging with our Omani beneficiaries and partners through our GA Live online delivery. All of our youth and participants were really inspired by the GA Live interview with Ali al Habsi, who spoke of his inspiring journey and served as a role model for youth across the entire region during this difficult period.

We have also delivered joint football for development sessions between our Master Coach Hamad Abdulaziz and counterparts from Oman, and we continue to be inspired when Omani youth send us videos from their home workouts.

You mentioned the GA Live session with Ali al Habsi – why was it important to you to engage with these stars?

It is extremely important to us at Generation Amazing for youth to learn from the experiences of legends and stars off the pitch and provide young people with a platform to connect and be able to actively engage with their role models. The Live Star Chats on GA Live has offered this opportunity, where youth can directly ask questions which their role models answer and engage with. We had fantastic feedback from our young audiences on the Ali Al Habsi live session.

We began hosting live chats with Fifa World Cup legends and Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Ambassadors like Xavi Hernandez, Cafu and Tim Cahill, Ronald de Boer, Hernan Crespo, Javier Mascherano, Samuel Eto’o, Mubarak Mustafa, and of course fantastic AS Roma players like Amalie Thestrup and Justin Kluivert.

Qatari football legends like Mubarak Mustafa, Khalid Salman, Adel Khamis, Ahmed Khalil and Qatari women’s football goalkeeper Shaima Abdullah have also been essential in engaging our Qatari and regional audiences during the time at home.